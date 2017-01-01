Home > Charts > CFUV’s TOP 50 of 2017… so far!

CFUV’s TOP 50 of 2017… so far!

WOW, what a year 2017 has been… especially for music!

Since we are just over halfway through it, why not take a look at some of the hottest tracks of 2017 around your favorite local radio station?

Here are the top 50 Albums of the year..so far! *This is based on ACTUAL spins/plays here at the station*

1. Kye Plant – After The Hospital (Self-Released)+

The folks here at CFUV cannot get enough of local artist Kye Plant’s emotional, dark, honest alt rock. They have performed at the station multiple times, check out their music below!

2. Bridal Party – Hot Daze (Toska Tapes)+

Local band that has become one of Victoria’s favorite. You can see their weirdo slacker pop as part of our Eventide Music Series on August 3rd!

3. Austra – Future Politics (Pink Fizz)*

If you like vervey, lively, melancholy, alternative tunes – Toronto’s Austra is for you.

4. Pippa – sweetlow (Fan Club)*

A MUST for lovers of lo-fi, chill, electropop.

5. Dream Whip – Dream Whip (Self-Released)*

How can you not love the garagey, punky, power-pop that Calgary’s Dream Whip successfully continues to crank out – guess that’s the reason why they are so high on our charts!

6. Cherry Glazerr – Apocalipstick (Secretly Canadian)

The wildly complex, hugely guitar heavy, and unapologetically loud machine – known as Cherry Glazerr – was a total HIT around the station with their release Apocalipstick.

7. Rae Spoon & Plastik – They (Coax)+

The electronic, experimental, folk, and indie rock that Canadian artist Rae Spoon creates has stolen the hearts of the CFUV crew.

8. Jacksxn – Growing (Self-Released)+

Victoria seems to have a thing for lofi hip hop, and CFUV’s own Jackson Melenchuk definitely gives the people what they want.

9. Kid Koala – Music To Draw To: Satellite (Arts & Crafts)*

The ambient, electronic, beautiful tunes Kid Koala creates was a favorite for the DJ’s here at CFUV.

10. Jacksxn – Algae (Self-Released)+

JACKSXN blowing up the charts!

11. BB Cream – Rose Petal Pie (Self-Released)*

12. The Courtneys – The Courtneys II (Flying Nun)*

13. Homeshake – Fresh Air (Royal Mountain)*

14. Kawfee – Heartburn (Inner Ocean)*

15. Timber Timbre – Sincerely, Future Pollution (Arts & Crafts)*

16. Jacques Greene – Feel Infinite (Arts & Crafts)*

17. Psychic Pollution – AI Existential Intelligence Report (Eat Glass)+

18. Collagen – Collagen (Self-Released)+

19. Solange – A Seat At The Table (Columbia)

20. Thundercat – Drunk (Brainfeeder)

21. Jons – At Work On Several Things (Self-Released)+

22. Teenage Wedding – The Great Sadness (Self-Released)+

23. Bonobo – Migration (Ninja Tune)

24. P.P.P.D. – P.P.P.D. Vs. Magic Vs. Jazz (Self-Released)+

25. Mac DeMarco – This Old Dog (Royal Mountain)*

26. The Cavaleros – Atomic! (Self-Released)+

27. Elaquent – Worst Case Scenario (Urbnet)*

28. GLUM – GLUM (Self-Released)+

29. Hooded Fang – Dynasty House (Daps)*

30. Vagabon – Infinite Worlds (Father/Daughter)

31. Carla Sagan / The Painters – Supermoon Lunar Eclipse (Egg Paper Factory)*

32. The xx – I See You (Young Turks)

33. Shhh – Be Quite! (Self-Released)*

34. Lindi Ortega – Til The Goin’ Gets Gone (Self-Released)*

35. Hansmole Family Band – Troy Lemberg’s Passion Project (Self-Released)+

36. Sanity Band – Deluxe 85 (Self-Released)+

37. Silla + Rise – Debut (Balanced)*

38. *various – Mono Moon Vol. 1 (Mono Moon)+

39. Palberta – Bye Bye Berta (Wharf Cat)

40. Bad Hoo – Two Tin Cans & A Lollipop (Self-Released)+

41. Steph Cameron – Daybreak Over Jackson Street (Phermone)*

42. Crack Cloud – Anchoring Point (Good Person)*

43. Dad Thighs – The Ghosts That I Fear (Old Press)*

44. Sharky – Wanty (Self-Released)+

45. Sneaks – It’s A Myth (Merge)

46. No Sun – If Only (The Native Sound)

47. Leonard Cohen – You Want It Darker (Sony)*

48. Five Alarm Funk – Sweat (Self-Released)*

49. Miffed Neighbours – Miffed (Toska)+

50. Easy Money – Easy Money (HoseHead / Neon Taste)+