THIS Thursday’s Eventide is Holy Smokes: An Evening of Collective Betterment
Less than ONE WEEK until Eventide/Holy Smokes Presents: An Evening of Collective Betterment
Make sure you’re in Centennial Square August 3rd at 6:00 to see some of the west coasts hottest acts, presented to you by local all stars HOLY SMOKES.
You don’t want to miss out on any of these rad bands, especially CFUV favorites DUMB!
