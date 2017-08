Home > Events > Local Band CHEEKS is Performing LIVE on CFUV THIS Friday!

Switch that dial to CFUV this Friday to hear local shredders Cheeks perform live! Make sure you tune into our Basement Closet Sessions at 3:00 so you don’t miss out on their post-industrial/pre-underground lo-fi synthcore mixed with early baroque artpunk.

