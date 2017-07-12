Skip to content

Just under one week until Eventide / PGNB: Evy Jane and Guests

Come engage yourself in a dynamic and evocative experience on August 10th in Centennial Square presented to you by Pretty Good Not Bad and Eventide Music Series.

The show commences at 6:00 sharp, and will feature amazing soundscapes, intriguing visuals, and local beer!

It’s also FREE and ALL AGES!

See you soon!

