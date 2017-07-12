Home > Eventide > This Thursday’s Eventide is the PGNB: Evy Jane and Guests Showcase!

This Thursday’s Eventide is the PGNB: Evy Jane and Guests Showcase!

Just under one week until Eventide / PGNB: Evy Jane and Guests Come engage yourself in a dynamic and evocative experience on August 10th in Centennial Square presented to you by Pretty Good Not Bad and Eventide Music Series. The show commences at 6:00 sharp, and will feature amazing soundscapes, intriguing visuals, and local beer! It’s also FREE and ALL AGES! See you soon!

Share Our Posts Share this post through social bookmarks.











Trackbacks Websites mentioned my entry. There are no trackbacks on this entry