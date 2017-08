Home > Events > SEX DEATH RELIGION is Performing LIVE on CFUV this Friday!

SEX DEATH RELIGION is Performing LIVE on CFUV this Friday!

Sex Death Religion is bringing his horror themed electronic dance music right here to CFUV this Friday! Tune into our Basement Closet Sessions to hear some local darkwave tunes then at 3:00!

