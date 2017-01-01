Home > Eventide > The FINALE of Eventide is THIS THURSDAY!

The FINALE of Eventide is THIS THURSDAY!

The LAST Eventide Music Series show is THIS Upcoming Thursday Summer is coming to an end, which therefore means our Eventide Music Series is as well It’s been a legendary few months full of good music, good beer, and good company. Help us celebrate an amazing fourth year of Eventide at this epic finale, hosted and curated by yours truly. This stellar line-up features This Way North from Australia, post-punk heroes Blessed, dark-punk band lié, and local legends Ruby Karinto. You do NOT want to miss out on this one. <a href="http://rubykarinto.bandcamp.com/album/debut-ep">debut EP by Ruby Karinto</a>

