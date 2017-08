Home > Front Page Promo > High Arctic is Performing LIVE on CFUV THIS Wednesday!

High Arctic is Performing LIVE on CFUV THIS Wednesday!

Tune into The Fiji Mermaid THIS upcoming Wednesday to hear local band High Arctic‘s hard rock psych! Don’t miss out on their rad tunes that has been described as backwards Black Sabbath jabbed by Gang of Four. Tune into CFUV at 3:30!

