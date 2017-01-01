Artscape: Learn How to Make a Podcast Workshop
♢♢♢ CFUV and Integrate Art Society (Integrate Arts Festival) are putting on a podcasting workshop for YOU! ♢♢♢
If you have ever considered podcasting, radio, interviewing, or audio production this is a wonderful way to get some experience, and it’s coming up soon! ♢♢♢
This event will take place over a period of two days. One will learn how to record audio, go out into the field and collect audio content, and then edit and produce it into an actual podcast episode.
This workshop is open to those who are curious about learning more about audio production, sound recording, and storytelling/interviewing. No experience necessary!
Make sure you head on down to the Integrate Arts Society HQ on August 26th and 27th for this rad workshop.
Trackbacks
Websites mentioned my entry.
There are no trackbacks on this entry
Comments
Tell us what do you think.
There are no comments on this entry.