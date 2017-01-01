Home > Front Page Promo > Check out Stories From the Land – A Podcast Dedicated to Reinforcing Indigenous Worldview and Inherent Connection to Land

Check out Stories From the Land – A Podcast Dedicated to Reinforcing Indigenous Worldview and Inherent Connection to Land

Stories From the Land articulates and reinforces indigenous worldview and inherent connection to land via live storytelling events, listener submissions, and sound rich audio documentary. The most recent three episodes were released on August 14th, and features stories and material presented by Janet Rogers (Mohawk/Tuscarora spoken word artist and former CFUV host of Native Waves Radio), Art Napolean (Cree/Dene singer-songwriter and activist), and Paul Lacerte (member of Nadleh Whut’en First Nation and founder of the Moose Hide Campaign), as well as comedy and presentations by Ryan McMahon. Check out this amazing podcast series at http://indianandcowboy.ca/category/shows/stories-from-the-land/?post_type=podcasts

