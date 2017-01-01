Home > Front Page Promo > CFUV is hiring Producers!

Work Study Job Posting

CFUV 101.9 FM

University of Victoria Student Radio Society

WORK STUDY JOB TITLE:

UVSS_CFUV_1 – Producer (CFUV)

JOB DESCRIPTION:



Beginning in September 2017, CFUV will be launching a series of 5 spoken word programs called CFUV Speaks. Each of the programs covers a distinct topic and will be produced by a team of volunteers: Interviewer, Script-writer, Editor, Host, and Technician.

The Producer is a staff position, responsible for producing each of the program’s 8 episodes, giving them 10 hours to produce each episode. They will assign and supervise volunteers’ work, and ensure that the program is ready for broadcast, each week.

Producing the spoken word episodes will involve providing guidance to volunteers, conducting research, chasing leads, organizing interviews for pre-recorded and live segments, and scheduling volunteers. While the volunteers should be doing the majority of the content production, the Producer will supervise and coordinate this process.

CFUV is hiring Producers for three of the five programs:

U in the Ring: campus life program – content relevant to students and campus (launches January 2018).

All Access: music program – interviewing musicians and covering the local music scene (launches September 2017).

Experimental program: variety program (launches February 2018).

QUALIFICATIONS:

Must be a UVic student accepted into the work study program.

Experience with project management.

Demonstrably deadline-oriented.

An interest in broadcasting and/or journalism.

Broadcast experience is an asset, but is not required.

JOB LOCATION: CFUV 101.9 FM, Room B006, Student Union Building

WORK STUDY WAGE: $15.00/hour (including 4% vacation pay)

HOURS AVAILABLE: 240 (80 per Producer); 10 hours per episode.

DEADLINE: Posting will remain open until filled.

Please send a resume, cover letter, and number of eligible work study hours to:

Johnnie Regalado

CFUV Station Manager

manager@cfuv.ca

CFUV is an equal opportunity employer. Everyone is thanks for applying; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.