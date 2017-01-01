Skip to content

Holy Oak is Performing LIVE on Basement Closet Sessions THIS Friday!

Tune into Basement Closet Sessions THIS Friday to hear Montreal artist and musician Holy Oak perform LIVE on CFUV!

holy oak

CFUV is stoked to broadcast his beautiful, experimental folk music THIS Friday at 3:00! Make sure you switch that dial to your favorite local radio station because you don’t want to miss this one!

Check out some of his tunes below!

 

