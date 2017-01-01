Victoria Fringe Fest Review: After the Beep
After the Beep: Review by Chris Cook
Pamela Bethel
In Association with Theatre SKAM – Victoria
Ever wonder what transpired on those princess phones; you know, the “teen” lines put in the family home by parents weary of fighting for horn time? Well, you’ll have to remember a time before the ubiquity of cell phones, (are they still called that?) and a time when the ardor of youth coloured life, and a lot of those princess handsets, pink. Multi, (sometimes) Inter-disciplinarian artist, Pamela Bethel didn’t have to remember; in fact she had determinedly forgotten much of her teen years spent on the telephone, until a move of house revealed a cardboard ark of juvenile treasure in the form of answering machine tapes – from another time!
The “beep” in Bethel’s title is that time we all share, teenhood, the between times of leavings and becomings, confusion, excitement, missteps and discovery. But, just as a tape recording belies much of the intended message, there’s much more going on behind the pop and bubble of youthful exuberance in After the Beep, (though there’s plenty of that too). It’s also the baring of a deep-seeded pain; a revelation of the, if not bitter then profound, disappointment of a child abandoned by parents too busy getting by, or just getting away, to spare much time nurturing the emotional needs of an only, lonely child.
Bethel presented After the Beep at this past year’s Uno Fest, toured Britain with Theatre SKAM’s ‘Fashion Machine’ and penned and directed the micro plays: ‘Community Outreach,’ ‘Giving Back,’ and ‘Cornelius & Titania or A Tragedy of the Commons (A Comedy)’ for the Belfry’s Sparks Festival.
After the Beep plays the Downtown Community Centre (755 Pandora) through September 3rd.
Trackbacks
Websites mentioned my entry.
There are no trackbacks on this entry
Comments
Tell us what do you think.
There are no comments on this entry.