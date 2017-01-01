Home > Events > Victoria Fringe Fest Review: Mentor Me Through This Wonderland

Mentor Me Through This Wonderland Review by: Chris Cook Janet Banks-Lorne Hiro Hiroic Productions – Toronto Those familiar with the venerable ROM, (Royal Ontario Museum to out-of-towners) will appreciate better than the uninitiated the awe-stricken reverence with which protagonist, Janet Banks enters her new position as Security Administrator at the veritable cultural heart of Hogtown. But, there’s something askew beneath the foundation of the stone and glass edifice, and behind the facades of the characters inhabiting it. It’s a tremulous labour/management balancing act, upset both by the arrival of our Ms. Banks and escape of an absent-minded professor’s tarantula. It’s Marxism, a la Groucho and ‘A Day at the Races’ or ‘A Night at the Opera’, but somehow pies need find a pompous face to land in for laughs, and the working stiff doesn’t quite fit that bill. Banks has written several imaginative works, performed at Toronto’s Fringe, (and boasts mentoring at the knee of Canadian stage and literary icon, Timothy Findley) but Mentor Me is adapted directly from the playwright’s own life, (or more properly, “based on” events of it). Naturally, she’s taken liberties in the retelling, and I wondered if her labour union villains might not interpret events differently. But, it is billed as comedy/drama, so it would be a waste of the broadly comic characterizations to question her fair and balanced retelling; but it does make for some unevenness in the plot. The play strains to bust out in an ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ Chaaaarge!!! up the main staircase, but falls back, reined in perhaps by its “based on actual events” disclaimer. The large troupe, six strong and playing more than twice as many roles, is ably led by Fiona Haque’s Janet, and co-creator Lorne Hiro as both her mentoring boss and the moustache-twisting union screw, determined to undermine her and management’s control of the museum’s dysfunctional security guard army. Mentor Me Through This Wonderland plays The Roxy through September 3rd.

