Home > Events > Regular Fantasy is Performing LIVE on The Spins THIS Friday!

Regular Fantasy is Performing LIVE on The Spins THIS Friday!

CFUV is full of live performances this Friday! Following Sugar Castle’s first radio appearance on Basement Closet Sessions at 3:00, Vancouver’s Regular Fantasy, who has become a Victoria favorite, is bringing her electric pop tunes right here to CFUV and we are hyped! Tune in at 4:00 because you don’t want to miss out on this one! Check out some of her tunes below.

<a href="http://regularfantasy.bandcamp.com/album/slow-release">slow release by regularfantasy</a>

Share Our Posts Share this post through social bookmarks.











Trackbacks Websites mentioned my entry. There are no trackbacks on this entry