Regular Fantasy is Performing LIVE on The Spins THIS Friday!

CFUV is full of live performances this Friday!

Following Sugar Castle’s first radio appearance on Basement Closet Sessions at 3:00, Vancouver’s Regular Fantasy, who has become a Victoria favorite, is bringing her electric pop tunes right here to CFUV and we are hyped!

regular fantasyjpg

Tune in at 4:00 because you don’t want to miss out on this one! Check out some of her tunes below.

 

