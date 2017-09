Home > Front Page Promo > Horsepowar is performing LIVE on CFUV this Friday!

Horsepowar is performing LIVE on CFUV this Friday!

Tune into Cold Cuts at 1:00 THIS Friday to hear Vancouver artist Horsepowar, A Desi rapper who uses theatrics of Bollywood visually and sonically to take the audience on a journey from Canada to India, perform LIVE at the station.

