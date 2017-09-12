Skip to content

CFUV is FULL of Live Performances This Week! Check It Out!

WOW! So many bands are coming to the station this week to shred in our beloved little basement closet. Keep that dial locked to CFUV for a bunch of cool, LIVE, performances!

If you like captivating folk, tune into Basement Closet Sessions Friday at 3:00 to hear local folk duo Zonnis.

If you’re into indie-pop, tune into Festival Famous at 6:00 to hear The Ashley Hundred!

If you’re into alternative punk, tune into Forbidden Planet at 4:00 Saturday to hear Julie & The Wrong Guys!

 

HURRAY for live music!

 

 

 

 

 

 

