Tune into Masala Mix THIS Sunday for Nirad's LAST Time Hosting!

Tune into Masala Mix THIS Sunday for Nirad’s LAST Time Hosting!

This Sunday will beĀ Nirads LAST time hosting Masala Mix after 11 years of being a volunteer! Make sure you tune into CFUV at 8:00 Sunday to hear this awesome program dedicated to the best of Indian classical instrumental, vocal and foot tapping Bollywood music. We’ll miss you Nirad!

