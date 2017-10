Home > Events > Kurt Gentle is performing LIVE on CFUV this Friday!

Kurt Gentle is performing LIVE on CFUV this Friday!

Tune into CFUV THIS Friday to hear Australian blues-rock artist Kurt Gentle perform LIVE! He’s playing our Basement Closet Sessions at 3:00 and you don’t want to miss out on it!

