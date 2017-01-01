Skip to content

Rock N’ Roll Crock Pot Has CHANGED Showtimes!

Heads up to all the fans of Rock N’ Roll Crock Pot out there!

This awesome program hosted by Reed emphasizes North American, especially Canadian country, western/folk, alternative and some punk rock (for flavour), and has moved from Sundays at 4:00-5:00 to MONDAY’S at 4:00-5:00.

crock pot

Don’t miss out, tune in on Monday’s! PS – the program also includes crockpot recipes.

