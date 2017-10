Home > Events > Make Sure to Tune Into “On Track”, A New CFUV Program!

Make Sure to Tune Into “On Track”, A New CFUV Program!

CFUV is stoked to be broadcasting “On Track“, a brand new show from 10:00-11:00am on Tuesdays. Switch that dial to CFUV then so you can hear this unique new program featuring current and classic soundtracks from all around the world, hosted by CFUV all-star Maureen!



