We are accepting radio plays for CFUV Speaks!

Guidelines:

Each radio play should be between 2-80 pages in length.

Poetry: no longer that 250 words.

Personal essay: no longer that 2 000 words.

Comedy sketches: no longer that 2 000 words.

We will be doing one full length play and numerous micro plays so all lengths are welcome.

We are also accepting music, please submit a song to be played during the program.

Please indicate in the submission what genre the play is, if it is romantic comedy, coming of age, psychological thriller, mystery, etc. Plays with indigenous, women, and queer voices are encouraged.

email your submissions to playonwords@cfuv.ca.