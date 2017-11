Home > Events > Kathryn Calder is Performing LIVE on CFUV this Friday!

Kathryn Calder is Performing LIVE on CFUV this Friday!

Canadian indie rock musician Kathryn Calder (from The New Pornographers!) is performing LIVE on CFUV THIS Friday! Don’t forget to tune into our Basement Closet Sessions Friday at 3:00 to hear her amazing solo music!

