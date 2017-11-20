Home > Front Page Promo > CFUV is HIRING a Production Coordinator!

CFUV is HIRING a Production Coordinator!

We’re hiring a Production Coordinator! Check out the job description below.

Production Coordinator

CFUV 101.9 FM

University of Victoria Student Radio Society

Job Description:

CFUV 101.9 FM is Victoria’s non-profit, volunteer-driven campus/community radio station located in the basement of the Student Union Building at UVic.

The Production Coordinator works with a team of volunteers to produce all advertising and broadcast announcements for the station and is supervised by the Program Director. Audio editing, maintaining a strict schedule, and working as a member of a team with strong communication skills are integral components of this position.

The Production Coordinator works with the Station Manager to negotiate sponsorship and advertising agreements with community partners.

Principal Responsibilities:

Produce or oversee the production of all broadcast announcements.

Scheduling all broadcast announcements.

Train and mentor volunteers in audio production.

Assign and supervise volunteer work.

Fundraising and outreach during the station’s annual Funding Drive.

Negotiating advertising and sponsorship agreements under the direction of the Station Manager.

Edit a nationally syndicated radio program and distribute on a strict timeline.

Other duties as assigned by the Program Director.

Qualifications:

The successful candidate will be someone who is/has:

The ability to adhere to strict deadlines.

Project and/or interpersonal management skills.

Strong organization, communication, and time management skills.

Audio production experience not required but is an asset.

Comprehensive computer literacy.

Previous experience volunteering at CFUV is an asset.

Preference will be given to a UVic student.

While broadcast and production experience is an asset, it is not required. The successful candidate will undergo any necessary training to prepare them for the position.

Terms of Employment:

10-15 hours per week, with flexibility.

Compensation: $15.00 per hour

Positions available: 1

Start date: November 20, 2017

The successful candidate will be required to undergo a Criminal Record and Vulnerable Sectors check. Reimbursement will be *********

Please send a resume and cover letter to:

Katie Sage

Program Director

programming@cfuv.ca

Deadline: November 9, 2017 @ midnight

CFUV is an equal opportunity employer. Everyone is thanks for applying; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.