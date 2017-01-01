Home > Events > We Have a BUNCH of New Programs Broadcasting on CFUV!

We Have a BUNCH of New Programs Broadcasting on CFUV!

We’re stoked to be adding so many new programs to our schedule! Check out some of our newest shows, we guarantee you’ll find SOMETHING that fits your taste! If you’re into electronic music, check out Jaspers show “Offshore Oscilation” If you’re into hardcore, doom or metal, check out Mandolins show “The Kids Will Have Their Say”, airing every Wednesday from 1:00-2:00 If you want to dive into the Victoria music scene, tune into “Listen Local” with Curtis (from local band Death Kart!), every Tuesday from 4:00-5:00.

