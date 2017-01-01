Skip to content

There are an ABUNDANCE of LIVE performances happening at our lovely little radio station Friday!

Keep that dial LOCKED to CFUV Friday afternoon so you don’t miss out on any!

Electronic artist R. Ariel is coming all the way from Phoenix, Arizona to perform LIVE on Cold Cuts at 1:00

R. Ariel

On our Basement Closet Sessions at 3:00, Edmonton artist Andrea Nixon is bringing her lovely Country music to play live!

20638169_1585247731545976_8063774478728905791_n

Vancouver artist Holy Hum is also getting AMBIENT on The Spins at 6:00!

Holy Hum

So make sure to switch that dial to CFUV this Friday for some rad live music!

 

 

