Skip to content

Home > Front Page Promo > Local favourites Fortune Killers are performing LIVE on Basement Closet Sessions!

Local favourites Fortune Killers are performing LIVE on Basement Closet Sessions!

Don’t miss out on our Basement Closet Sessions THIS Friday at 3:00 because Victoria all-stars Fortune Killers are performing LIVE and we’re hyped!

fortune KILLERS

Switch that dial to CFUV then so YOU can hear their rocking’ alt-pop. Also check out their interview with Rolling Stone Magazine!

Share Our Posts

Share this post through social bookmarks.

  • Delicious
  • Digg
  • Newsvine
  • RSS
  • StumbleUpon
  • Technorati

Comments

Tell us what do you think.

There are no comments on this entry.

Trackbacks

Websites mentioned my entry.

There are no trackbacks on this entry

Add a Comment

Fill in the form and submit.

CFUV Podcasts

Eventide Music Series

Basement Closet Sessions