Local favourites Fortune Killers are performing LIVE on Basement Closet Sessions!
Don’t miss out on our Basement Closet Sessions THIS Friday at 3:00 because Victoria all-stars Fortune Killers are performing LIVE and we’re hyped!
Switch that dial to CFUV then so YOU can hear their rocking’ alt-pop. Also check out their interview with Rolling Stone Magazine!
