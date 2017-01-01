Home > Front Page Promo > Cosy Father and Kye Plant are performing LIVE on CFUV this week!

Cosy Father and Kye Plant are performing LIVE on CFUV this week!

Yet ANOTHER week full of live performances here at your favorite local radio station! Local artist (and former CFUV Spoken Word Coordinator) Cosy Father is performing LIVE on Big Broad Cast THIS Thursday! Tune into CFUV at 8:00 to hear some experimental folk. Kye Plant, a Victoria and CFUV FAVORITE, is performing LIVE on our Basement Closet Sessions THIS Friday. Tune in at 3:00 to hear their emotional, dark, honest alt rock.

Share Our Posts Share this post through social bookmarks.











Trackbacks Websites mentioned my entry. There are no trackbacks on this entry