CFUV’s Top 100 Played Albums of 2017

CFUV ‘s Top 100 played Albums in 2017

*based on actual airplay*

 

  1. Woolworm – Deserve To Die (Mint)*
  2. Elan Noon – Have A Spirit Filled (Self-Released)+
  3. Kye Plant – After The Hospital (Self-Released)+
  4. Vic Horvath – West Coast Reign (Mono Moon)+
  5. White Poppy – The Pink Haze of Love (Self-Released)+
  6. Garden City Disco – Garden City Disco (Self-Released)+
  7. Alvvays – Antisocialites (Royal Mountain/Polyvinyl)*
  8. Bridal Party – Hot Daze (Toska)+
  9. Daniel Caesar – Freudian (Self-Released)*
  10. Sure – Positive Mental Energy (Self-Released)+
  11. Austra – Future Politics (Pink Fizz)*
  12. okpk – Pleasure Seekers (r/n collective)+
  13. Daphni – Fabriclive 93 (Fabric)*
  14. Peach Pyramid – Repeating Myself (Oscar St)+
  15. respectfulchild  –  ::searching::  (Coax)*
  16. The Deep Dark Woods – Yarrow (Six Shooter)*
  17. Pippa – sweetlow (Fanclub)*
  18. Dream Whip – Dream Whip (Self-Released)*
  19. Crack Cloud – Anchoring Point (Good Person)*
  20. Cherry Glazerr – Apocalipstick (Secretly Canadian)
  21. Purely Decorative – Unplugged (Self-Released)+
  22. Rae Spoon & Plastik – THEY (Coax)+
  23. Jacksxn – growing (Self-Released)+
  24. Faith Healer – Try ;-) (Mint)*
  25. Blue Hawaii – Tenderness (Arbutus)*
  26. Kid Koala – Music To Draw To: Satellite (Arts & Crafts)*
  27. Rosacea – Rosacea (Toska)+
  28. Cathedral Bloom – Looking Glass/Mask (Self-Released)+
  29. Jacksxn – Algae (Self-Released)+
  30. Godspeed You! Black Emperor – Luciferian Towers (Constellation)*
  31. Painted Fruit – PF II (Self-Released)+
  32. Hooded Fang – Dynasty House (DAPS)*
  33. Sanity Band – Deluxe 86 (Self-Released)+
  34. Shabazz Palaces -  Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star // Quazarz Vs. The Jealous Machines (Sub Pop)
  35. Lushloss – Asking/Bearing (Hush Hush)
  36. Daphni – Joli Mai (Jialong)*
  37. Chad VanGaalen – Light Information (Flemish Eye / Sub Pop)*
  38. The Courtneys – II (Flying Nun)*
  39. BB Cream – Rose Petal Pie (Self-Released)*
  40. Homeshake – Fresh Air (Royal Mountain/Sinderlyn)*
  41. Kawfee – Heartburn (Inner Ocean)*
  42. Mauno – Tuning (Idée Fixé)*
  43. Timber Timbre – Sincerely, Future Pollution (Arts & Crafts)*
  44. Jacques Greene – Feel Infinite (Arts & Crafts)*
  45. Mac DeMarco – This Old Dog (Royal Mountain / Captured Tracks)*
  46. Psychic Pollution – AI Existential Intelligence Report (Eat Glass)+
  47. Collagen – Collagen (Self-Released)+
  48. BEDS – Whisper (Self-Released)*
  49. Solange – A Seat At The Table (Columbia)
  50. Thundercat – DRUNK (Brainfeeder)
  51. Shimmer – Shimmer (Medium Drop)
  52. Teenage Wedding – The Great Sadness (Self-Released)+
  53. Jons – At Work On Several Things (Field Mates) +
  54. Foonyap – Apropos (Self-Released)*
  55. L.A. Witch – L.A. Witch (Suicide Squeeze)
  56. Bonobo – Migration (Ninja Tune)
  57. Bridal Party – Negative Space (Self-Released)+
  58. Luge – Actual Rock ‘n’ Roll (Self-Released)*
  59. Big Boi – Boomiverse (Epic)
  60. No Goods – Buzzer (Kingfisher Bluez)+
  61. PPPD – PPPD Vs Magic Vs Jazz (Gary Cassettes)+
  62. The Cavaleros – Atomic (Self-Released)+
  63. Naomi Punk – Yellow (Captured Tracks)
  64. Bad Hoo – Two Tin Cans and A Lollipop (Self-Released)+
  65. TOPS – Sugar At The Gate (Arbutus)*
  66. Elaquent – Worst Case Scenario (Urbnet)*
  67. Sarah Jane Scouten – When The Boom Falls From The Rose (Light Organ)*
  68. Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – Soul Of A Woman (Daptone)
  69. GLUM – GLUM (Self-Released)+
  70. Kye Plant – Life Force/Love Force: I’m Still Alive (Self-Released)+
  71. Holy Hum – All Of My Bodies (Heavy Lark)*
  72. The Painters / Carla Sagan – Supermoon Lunar Eclipse (Egg Paper Factory)*
  73. Julie & The Wrong Guys – Julie & The Wrong Guys (Dine Alone)*
  74. Aleem – imp (Self-Released)*
  75. Not You – Misty (Fundog)*
  76. Wolf Parade – Cry Cry Cry (Sub Pop)
  77. Vagabon – Infinite Worlds (Father/Daughter)
  78. Steph Cameron – Daybreak Over Jackson Street (Pheromone)*
  79. Kelly Lee Owens – Kelly Lee Owens (Smalltown Supersound)
  80. The xx – I See You (Young Turks)
  81. DJ Smoke Weed Guy – Fantasy Island (Self-Released)*
  82. Peeling – 7 Years Of Blood (Buzz)*
  83. Shhh – Be Quite (Self-Released)*
  84. Lindi Ortega – Til The Goin’ Gets Gone (Self-Released)*
  85. Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – The Kid (Western Vinyl)
  86. Hansmole Family Band – Troy Lemberg’s Passion Project (Self-Released)+
  87. Varions – Mono Moon Vol. 1 (Mono Moon)+
  88. StegoSarahs – Experimentations (Self-Released)*
  89. Silla + Rise – Debut (Balanced)*
  90. Tough Age – Unclean (Mint)*
  91. Palberta – Bye Bye Berta (Wharf Cat)
  92. Maraudeur – Maraudeur (Bruit Direct Disques)
  93. Easy Money – Easy Money (HoseHead)+
  94. Jackie Shane – Any Other Way (Numero Group)*
  95. Wares – Wares (Double Lunch)*
  96. Shitlord Fuckerman – Investigate Loud Earth (Self-Released)*
  97. Olav – Objects (Self-Released)*
  98. BBQT – All Dressed (Self-Released)*
  99. Cold Specks – Fool’s Paradise (Arts & Crafts)*
  100. Dad Thighs – The Ghosts That I Fear (Old Press)*

