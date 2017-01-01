CFUV’s Top 100 Played Albums of 2017
CFUV ‘s Top 100 played Albums in 2017
*based on actual airplay*
- Woolworm – Deserve To Die (Mint)*
- Elan Noon – Have A Spirit Filled (Self-Released)+
- Kye Plant – After The Hospital (Self-Released)+
- Vic Horvath – West Coast Reign (Mono Moon)+
- White Poppy – The Pink Haze of Love (Self-Released)+
- Garden City Disco – Garden City Disco (Self-Released)+
- Alvvays – Antisocialites (Royal Mountain/Polyvinyl)*
- Bridal Party – Hot Daze (Toska)+
- Daniel Caesar – Freudian (Self-Released)*
- Sure – Positive Mental Energy (Self-Released)+
- Austra – Future Politics (Pink Fizz)*
- okpk – Pleasure Seekers (r/n collective)+
- Daphni – Fabriclive 93 (Fabric)*
- Peach Pyramid – Repeating Myself (Oscar St)+
- respectfulchild – ::searching:: (Coax)*
- The Deep Dark Woods – Yarrow (Six Shooter)*
- Pippa – sweetlow (Fanclub)*
- Dream Whip – Dream Whip (Self-Released)*
- Crack Cloud – Anchoring Point (Good Person)*
- Cherry Glazerr – Apocalipstick (Secretly Canadian)
- Purely Decorative – Unplugged (Self-Released)+
- Rae Spoon & Plastik – THEY (Coax)+
- Jacksxn – growing (Self-Released)+
- Faith Healer – Try (Mint)*
- Blue Hawaii – Tenderness (Arbutus)*
- Kid Koala – Music To Draw To: Satellite (Arts & Crafts)*
- Rosacea – Rosacea (Toska)+
- Cathedral Bloom – Looking Glass/Mask (Self-Released)+
- Jacksxn – Algae (Self-Released)+
- Godspeed You! Black Emperor – Luciferian Towers (Constellation)*
- Painted Fruit – PF II (Self-Released)+
- Hooded Fang – Dynasty House (DAPS)*
- Sanity Band – Deluxe 86 (Self-Released)+
- Shabazz Palaces - Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star // Quazarz Vs. The Jealous Machines (Sub Pop)
- Lushloss – Asking/Bearing (Hush Hush)
- Daphni – Joli Mai (Jialong)*
- Chad VanGaalen – Light Information (Flemish Eye / Sub Pop)*
- The Courtneys – II (Flying Nun)*
- BB Cream – Rose Petal Pie (Self-Released)*
- Homeshake – Fresh Air (Royal Mountain/Sinderlyn)*
- Kawfee – Heartburn (Inner Ocean)*
- Mauno – Tuning (Idée Fixé)*
- Timber Timbre – Sincerely, Future Pollution (Arts & Crafts)*
- Jacques Greene – Feel Infinite (Arts & Crafts)*
- Mac DeMarco – This Old Dog (Royal Mountain / Captured Tracks)*
- Psychic Pollution – AI Existential Intelligence Report (Eat Glass)+
- Collagen – Collagen (Self-Released)+
- BEDS – Whisper (Self-Released)*
- Solange – A Seat At The Table (Columbia)
- Thundercat – DRUNK (Brainfeeder)
- Shimmer – Shimmer (Medium Drop)
- Teenage Wedding – The Great Sadness (Self-Released)+
- Jons – At Work On Several Things (Field Mates) +
- Foonyap – Apropos (Self-Released)*
- L.A. Witch – L.A. Witch (Suicide Squeeze)
- Bonobo – Migration (Ninja Tune)
- Bridal Party – Negative Space (Self-Released)+
- Luge – Actual Rock ‘n’ Roll (Self-Released)*
- Big Boi – Boomiverse (Epic)
- No Goods – Buzzer (Kingfisher Bluez)+
- PPPD – PPPD Vs Magic Vs Jazz (Gary Cassettes)+
- The Cavaleros – Atomic (Self-Released)+
- Naomi Punk – Yellow (Captured Tracks)
- Bad Hoo – Two Tin Cans and A Lollipop (Self-Released)+
- TOPS – Sugar At The Gate (Arbutus)*
- Elaquent – Worst Case Scenario (Urbnet)*
- Sarah Jane Scouten – When The Boom Falls From The Rose (Light Organ)*
- Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – Soul Of A Woman (Daptone)
- GLUM – GLUM (Self-Released)+
- Kye Plant – Life Force/Love Force: I’m Still Alive (Self-Released)+
- Holy Hum – All Of My Bodies (Heavy Lark)*
- The Painters / Carla Sagan – Supermoon Lunar Eclipse (Egg Paper Factory)*
- Julie & The Wrong Guys – Julie & The Wrong Guys (Dine Alone)*
- Aleem – imp (Self-Released)*
- Not You – Misty (Fundog)*
- Wolf Parade – Cry Cry Cry (Sub Pop)
- Vagabon – Infinite Worlds (Father/Daughter)
- Steph Cameron – Daybreak Over Jackson Street (Pheromone)*
- Kelly Lee Owens – Kelly Lee Owens (Smalltown Supersound)
- The xx – I See You (Young Turks)
- DJ Smoke Weed Guy – Fantasy Island (Self-Released)*
- Peeling – 7 Years Of Blood (Buzz)*
- Shhh – Be Quite (Self-Released)*
- Lindi Ortega – Til The Goin’ Gets Gone (Self-Released)*
- Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – The Kid (Western Vinyl)
- Hansmole Family Band – Troy Lemberg’s Passion Project (Self-Released)+
- Varions – Mono Moon Vol. 1 (Mono Moon)+
- StegoSarahs – Experimentations (Self-Released)*
- Silla + Rise – Debut (Balanced)*
- Tough Age – Unclean (Mint)*
- Palberta – Bye Bye Berta (Wharf Cat)
- Maraudeur – Maraudeur (Bruit Direct Disques)
- Easy Money – Easy Money (HoseHead)+
- Jackie Shane – Any Other Way (Numero Group)*
- Wares – Wares (Double Lunch)*
- Shitlord Fuckerman – Investigate Loud Earth (Self-Released)*
- Olav – Objects (Self-Released)*
- BBQT – All Dressed (Self-Released)*
- Cold Specks – Fool’s Paradise (Arts & Crafts)*
- Dad Thighs – The Ghosts That I Fear (Old Press)*
