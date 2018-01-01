Pacific Baroque Festival is coming up February 15th-18th!
The Pacific Baroque Festival is coming up February 15th-18th!!
The festival focuses on the period performance of baroque music. It is located in Victoria, BC, Canada, and is presented by the Victoria Conservatory of Music.
This years theme is: Music in the Glow of the Sun King!
We’re STOKED! Check out more info at http://pacbaroque.com
