BAD BAD NOT GOOD is coming to VICTORIA!

Toronto, Ontario-based BadBadNotGood are performing at Capital Ballroom on April 8th!

BadBadNotGood are a jazz group founded by Matthew Tavares (keyboards and synthesizer), Chester Hansen (bass guitar), and Alexander Sowinski (drums). BadBadNotGood initially attracted attention with their jazz interpretations of hip-hop tracks, leading them to work with artists such as Tyler, the Creator and Frank Ocean.

Click THIS link to grab your tickets, and check out the event page HERE. You don’t want to miss out on this awesome show!

FUN FACT! BadBadNotGood was CFUV top played artist of 2016 with their album IV.

BBNG_Poster

