Ohh you like innovative radio? Then you’ll LOVE all of the live performances CFUV has planned for Funding Drive! Over this week long period of fundraising for our beloved radio station there will be a total of 19 live performances by some amazing local musicians! Check out the schedule below! Friday, March 16th – FIRST DAY OF FUNDING DRIVE! 1:00 pm – Ora Cogan 3:00 pm – generalgruff 6:00 pm – Mystery Lover 7:00 pm – Smoke Eaters 8:00 pm – NOVEL Saturday, March 17th 7:00 pm – Katabat Sunday, March 18th 12:30 pm – Pablo Cardenas 3:30 pm – Kirsten Ludwig Monday, March 19th 3:00 pm – Vase 4:00 pm – Carson Redden 8:00 – 10:00 pm – Sophie Noel, Dog Indiana, Cartoon Lizard Tuesday, March 20th 3:00 pm – Formidable Liquorice 4:00 pm – Redress Wednesday, March 21st 3:00 pm - TBA Thursday, March 22nd 2:00 pm – Screaming at Traffic Friday, March 23rd – LAST DAY OF FUNDING DRIVE 1:00 pm – Looelle 3:00 pm – Kellarisa / Devour 4:00 pm – Teenage Wedding 6:00 pm – Grossbustter + Orilla

