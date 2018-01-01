Home > Events > CFUV’S new spoken word program All Access has launched!

CFUV Introduces All Access! The newest part to Full Circle – our spoken word program! Elyse explores the links between music and community. In this episode CFUV speaks with Victoria’s Community Choir to learn more about creating community through song. Wayne Lavallee explains the use of vocables in Indigenous music, and how music is used to keep Indigenous culture thriving. Head to www.cfuvpodcasts.com to listen to all of our spoken word programs! Make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. All-Access is made possible from the generous support of Cordova Bay Entertainment Group, and the Community Radio Fund of Canada.

