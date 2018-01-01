Skip to content

Home > Front Page Promo > Looking To Pick Up Your Thank-you Gifts?

Looking To Pick Up Your Thank-you Gifts?

Did you donate and ask for a great gift but are

now wondering how you can get it?

IMG_2189

 

 

Now that our funding drive is over we are open our regular business hours of 10-5pm Monday to Friday!  Wondering where why are located? We are located in the basement of the Student Union building here at the University of Victoria.  Thanks for supporting CFUV

Share Our Posts

Share this post through social bookmarks.

  • Delicious
  • Digg
  • Newsvine
  • RSS
  • StumbleUpon
  • Technorati

Comments

Tell us what do you think.

There are no comments on this entry.

Trackbacks

Websites mentioned my entry.

There are no trackbacks on this entry

Add a Comment

Fill in the form and submit.

CFUV Podcasts

Eventide Music Series

Basement Closet Sessions

Basement Closet Sessions