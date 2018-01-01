Home > Front Page Promo > CFUV is ordering MORE merch for all donors who haven’t received it yet!

CFUV is ordering MORE merch for all donors who haven’t received it yet!

Did you donate to CFUV this Funding Drive? Were you worried about the fact that our CFUV swag was SO off the hook this year we ran out? DON’T SWEAT IT! We’re ordering more t shirts, sweaters, long sleeves, and totes for all of you lovely donors who supported our amazing little radio station. We’re stoked to see all of you repping our merch around town! CFUV will get in touch with you when it becomes available.

Share Our Posts Share this post through social bookmarks.











Trackbacks Websites mentioned my entry. There are no trackbacks on this entry