We love you oh so much Oak Bay Bikes! Thank you for your generous donation (for the third year in a row!) to our annual Funding Drive! Oak Bay Bicycles is a family run bike shop with stores in Victoria and Westshore. The shop originally began in Victoria in 1934 with ownership passing hands a few times. Since then, the Victoria shop has seen some location changes within Oak Bay. In 2010 Oak Bay Bikes opened a Westshore location. Oak Bay Bicycles carries the latest and greatest in every category of cycling including: road, mountain, cyclocross, hybrid, urban fixies, electric, bmx, dirt jump, and kids. They carry parts, accessories, apparel, helmets, shoes, and more to match your cycling preference. Beyond that, they have an advanced and highly skilled Service Department, who specialize in 3 day turn-arounds across all of our stores. They also have FREE brownies! Visit them online at http://oakbaybikes.com/

