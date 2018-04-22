Skip to content

Home > Front Page Promo > CFUV is so grateful to our amazing Funding Drive sponsors for their support!

Thank you so much to all of our amazing Funding Drive sponsors! We surpassed our goal of $35,000 because of YOU!

Raine Hamilton

Ringing with courageous transformation, rich with inventive melody, steeped with sage lyrics; a witching hour walk through universal love, trust and joy. Check out her incredible music right here! 

22050252_1703948949624412_4845264639600540611_n

Zap Copy

Zap Copy is a student run and operated print shop located in the Student Union Building on campus at UVic.  They offer multiple services such as copying, laser printing, binding, laminating, mounting, large format printing, faxing, customizable merchandise, scanning, and they also have a wide variety of school supplies. Check them out their website right HERE! 

17352343_1258206157604269_1480593894085087856_n

 Cinecenta

CINECENTA  is division of the non-profit University of Victoria Students’ Society, conceived as an Inexpensive alternative for students, the university community and the public at large. Hit them up for some of the coolest (and cheapest!) movies around town, and check out more information on them right here! 

13248402_10154172698594663_8580291533943674468_oVinyl Envy

Vinyl Envy is an independent, vinyl record store/all-ages live music venue. They stock both new and used vinyl (10,000+Lps) and play host to all styles of music, including classic and alt rock, jazz, blues, soul, indie, hip hop, alt-country, reggae & electronica. Vinyl/Cd/Tape ‘Release Parties’ for musicians creating new music is a specialty of theirs. Visit their super cool music shop on Quadra Street, and check them out online HERE!! 

10389326_380307508827141_1767202257766697833_n

