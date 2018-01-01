Home > Events > Funding Drive was a HUGE success! We reached our goal of $35,000!

We are so thankful for everyone who donated to our beloved little radio station. We made our goal of $35,000 – reaching a grand total of $35,984!

Donors like you are what enable us to keep making innovative radio that provides a platform for accessible airwaves, marginalized voices, and Canadian artists. Thank you for helping us to keep on doing what we love!