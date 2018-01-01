Skip to content

Work for CFUV – summer student job opportunities available!

CFUV has some exciting student job opportunities this summer! Check out the descriptions below!

Indigenous Media Producer – this position is for an Indigenous student to produce and host a weekly program that includes a variety of segments, guests, stories, and interviews.

Check out the job description right HERE , and email your cover letter and resume to programming@cfuv.ca!

Communications Coordinator – this is a returning position at the station. The Communications Coordinator is responsible for our social media accounts, outreach, and for stage and site managing during the Eventide Music Series.

Check out the job description right HEREand email your cover letter and resume to volunteer@cfuv.ca!

A couple of things to note: 

  • Anyone who was a full-time student this year and is intending to return to full-time studies in the fall is welcome to apply.
  • No previous experience is necessary; we are very willing to train the right person! 

