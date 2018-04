Home > Events > Null Command is performing LIVE on CFUV this Monday at 1:00! Tune in!

Null Command is performing LIVE on CFUV this Monday at 1:00! Tune in!

If you’re into minimal, dark, electronic synth-pop then you’re in luck because local duo Null Command will be performing LIVE on Cold Cuts THIS┬áMonday at 1:00! Tune in then to hear their live performance. Also make sure to check out some of their tunes below!

