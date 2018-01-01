Home > Front Page Promo > The (David) Vest Is Yet To Come on Blues In The Morning

The (David) Vest Is Yet To Come on Blues In The Morning

This Friday May 4th on Blues in the Morning will feature 2 hours of piano related blues and boogie-woogie music highlighting new releases by Marcia Ball, Michael Kasehammer, as well as music from Julian Fauth, Kenny Blues Boss Wayne and James Booker, as well as an in-studio visit from 3 time Maple Blues Award winner David Vest. David will talk about his brand new release on Cordova Bay Records, and a life time of playing music. Tune in at 9am and text in your questions at 250-721-8700 for David during the interview!

