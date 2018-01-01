The (David) Vest Is Yet To Come on Blues In The Morning
This Friday May 4th on Blues in the Morning will feature 2 hours of piano related blues and boogie-woogie music highlighting new releases by Marcia Ball, Michael Kasehammer, as well as music from Julian Fauth, Kenny Blues Boss Wayne and James Booker, as well as an in-studio visit from 3 time Maple Blues Award winner David Vest. David will talk about his brand new release on Cordova Bay Records, and a life time of playing music. Tune in at 9am and text in your questions at 250-721-8700 for David during the interview!
