Local No-wave group Ruby Karinto just released their debut on Chicago based label HoZac Records. Ai of the band will be appearing on Stereo Sanctity on Monday May 7th at 3pm to play songs off the new album and chance to win a copy of the new record! Make sure to tune in and hear the wild tunes of this local group!

