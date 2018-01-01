Skip to content

The Eventide Music Series returns!

In partnership with the City of Victoria, we bring you

The Eventide Music Series is back in its 5th year!

This year we’re working with a bunch of amazing local groups who have curated this year’s lineup:

Vancouver Island Metal Festival
Copper Owl / fifty fifty arts collective
Sionainn Phillips
Holy Smokes
Audio Growth
Pretty Good Not Bad

2018 Series Schedule:

July 5 – Indigenous Showcase: 

Answer Drum Group, Philo Ross, Vying for Glory, Elowynn Rose, Hannah Gentes

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

July 12 – A night of Indie Rock:

Versing, Peach Pyramid, Sure, Vague

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

July 19 – Audio Growth:

Sassy Black, Misc. Friend, Neru, Bob Le Head, Johnny Gr4ves

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

July 26 – Copper Owl / fifty fifty arts collective:

Koban, Wire Spine, Maskara, Ivory Towers

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

August 2 – Holy Smokes:

Jo Passed, Bad Hoo, Necking, Crown

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

August 9 – Pretty Good Not Bad:

New Fries, Wayst, Pooched

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

August 16 – Vancouver Island Metal Festival: 

Anciients, Buzzard, Dead Quiet, Under the Mountain

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

August 23 – CFUV’s Eventide Finale:

Diamond Cafe, Hush Hush Noise

