The Eventide Music Series returns!

In partnership with the City of Victoria, we bring you

The Eventide Music Series is back in its 5th year!

This year we’re working with a bunch of amazing local groups who have curated this year’s lineup:

2018 Series Schedule:

July 5 – Indigenous Showcase:

Answer Drum Group, Philo Ross, Vying for Glory, Elowynn Rose, Hannah Gentes

July 12 – A night of Indie Rock:

Versing, Peach Pyramid, Sure, Vague

<a href="http://versing.bandcamp.com/album/nirvana">Nirvana by Versing</a>

July 19 – Audio Growth:

Sassy Black, Misc. Friend, Neru, Bob Le Head, Johnny Gr4ves

Koban, Wire Spine, Maskara, Ivory Towers

<a href="http://koban.bandcamp.com/album/part-time-punks-sessions">Part Time Punks Sessions by Kōban</a>

August 2 – Holy Smokes:

Jo Passed, Bad Hoo, Necking, Crown

August 9 – Pretty Good Not Bad:

New Fries, Wayst, Pooched

August 16 – Vancouver Island Metal Festival:

Anciients, Buzzard, Dead Quiet, Under the Mountain

<a href="http://anciientriffs.bandcamp.com/album/voice-of-the-void">Voice of the Void by ANCIIENTS</a>

Diamond Cafe, Hush Hush Noise