The Eventide Music Series returns!
In partnership with the City of Victoria, we bring you
The Eventide Music Series is back in its 5th year!
This year we’re working with a bunch of amazing local groups who have curated this year’s lineup:
Vancouver Island Metal Festival
Copper Owl / fifty fifty arts collective
Sionainn Phillips
Holy Smokes
Audio Growth
Pretty Good Not Bad
2018 Series Schedule:
July 5 – Indigenous Showcase:
Answer Drum Group, Philo Ross, Vying for Glory, Elowynn Rose, Hannah Gentes
July 12 – A night of Indie Rock:
Versing, Peach Pyramid, Sure, Vague
July 19 – Audio Growth:
Sassy Black, Misc. Friend, Neru, Bob Le Head, Johnny Gr4ves
July 26 – Copper Owl / fifty fifty arts collective:
Koban, Wire Spine, Maskara, Ivory Towers
August 2 – Holy Smokes:
Jo Passed, Bad Hoo, Necking, Crown
August 9 – Pretty Good Not Bad:
New Fries, Wayst, Pooched
August 16 – Vancouver Island Metal Festival:
Anciients, Buzzard, Dead Quiet, Under the Mountain
August 23 – CFUV’s Eventide Finale:
Diamond Cafe, Hush Hush Noise
