Mitchell Green brings his Indie Folk to Basement Closet Sessions
Mitchell Green will be playing his indie folk sounds this Friday on BCS at 3pm!
Make sure to tune in and not miss it! He has appeared in the past with his Django Jazz trio and with indie rock group Wise Child. Now he will be playing some indie folk tunes live on Basement Closet Sessions this Friday July 6th at 3pm!
