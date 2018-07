Eventide: a night of Indie Rock ft. Versing // Thurs July 12

Join us for the 2nd show of the Eventide Music Series!

This week features Seattle indie rock band Versing as well as locals Vague, Sure, and Peach Pyramid!

Come out and enjoy Lighthouse Brewery beer at our all-ages, free event!

Music on from 6-9 PM, every Thursday!