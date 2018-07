Eventide+Audio Growth: Sassy Black, Johnny Gr4ves & guests – Thurs July 19

Join us on July 19 for the 3rd FREE show of the 2018 Eventide Music Series!

On July 19, join us for a special performances by Seattle-based R&B legend Sassyblack, local beat makers Misc. Friend, Bob Le Head, and Neru, as well as local R&B/pop musician Johnny Gr4ves!