Eventide: Copper Owl/fifty arts collective show on Thurs July 19

On July 26, join us for an exciting lineup curated by the Copper Owl & fifty fifty arts collective!

The lineup features dark-wavers Koban, Wire Spine, Maskara, and Ivory Towers.

<a href="http://koban.bandcamp.com/album/part-time-punks-sessions">Part Time Punks Sessions by Kōban</a>

<a href="http://maskara.bandcamp.com/album/museum-of-profanity">MUSEUM OF PROFANITY by Maskara</a>

As per usual, there will be free music in Centennial Square from 6:00-9:30 PM!

The show is completely free, all-ages, and will feature a Lighthouse Brewery beer garden as well as a food truck!

After the show, head to the Copper Owl for a show featuring Sigsaly, Void Mirror, and Psychic Pollution!