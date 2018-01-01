Eventide: Copper Owl/fifty arts collective show on Thurs July 19
Eventide continues!
On July 26, join us for an exciting lineup curated by the Copper Owl & fifty fifty arts collective!
The lineup features dark-wavers Koban, Wire Spine, Maskara, and Ivory Towers.
As per usual, there will be free music in Centennial Square from 6:00-9:30 PM!
The show is completely free, all-ages, and will feature a Lighthouse Brewery beer garden as well as a food truck!
After the show, head to the Copper Owl for a show featuring Sigsaly, Void Mirror, and Psychic Pollution!
Trackbacks
Websites mentioned my entry.
There are no trackbacks on this entry
Comments
Tell us what do you think.
There are no comments on this entry.