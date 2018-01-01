Skip to content

Eventide: Copper Owl/fifty arts collective show on Thurs July 19

Eventide continues!

On July 26, join us for an exciting lineup curated by the Copper Owl & fifty fifty arts collective!

The lineup features dark-wavers Koban, Wire Spine, Maskara, and Ivory Towers.

As per usual, there will be free music in Centennial Square from 6:00-9:30 PM!

The show is completely free, all-ages, and will feature a Lighthouse Brewery beer garden as well as a food truck!

After the show, head to the Copper Owl for a show featuring Sigsaly, Void Mirror, and Psychic Pollution!

