CFUV is hiring a Production Coordinator!

Production Coordinator Job Description:

The Production Coordinator leads a team of volunteers to produce all advertising and broadcast announcements for CFUV and is supervised by the Program Director.

The Production Coordinator role supports CFUV’s Programming and Spoken Word Departments, as well as grant and fundraising initiatives.

The position requires a time commitment of at least 18 hours per week.

Please send a resume and cover letter to:

Melinda Richka

Station Manager

manger@cfuv.ca

Deadline: Sunday, July 29th @ midnight

CFUV, in accordance with its Statement of Principles, is an equal opportunity employer. CFUV encourages applications from underrepresented communities.

Click below for full job description details:

Production Coordinator