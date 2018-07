Vancouver Art Pop group Wallgrin Live on CFUV

Wallgrin performing live on The Fiji Mermaid July 25th, 2018

Wallgrin brings their weird sounds from Bird/Alien to CFUV’s airwaves on the Fiji Mermaid at 3pm this Wednesday. Make sure to catch it in the first half of the show! She will be performing at Copper Owl that evening with Elan Noon.