CFUV is hiring: Spoken Word Coordinator (deadline Aug 26)

Job Posting

Spoken Word Coordinator

CFUV 101.9 FM

University of Victoria Student Radio Society

CFUV 101.9 FM is Victoria’s non-profit, volunteer-driven campus/community radio station broadcasting from the Student Union Building at the University of Victoria.

The Spoken Word Coordinator passionately leads CFUV’s Spoken Word Department and is responsible for facilitating and ensuring the production of the podcast project ‘CFUV Speaks: Phase 2,’ a grant-funded documentary podcast project running from September 2018 until August 2019. CFUV Speaks returns to feature 5 unique podcast projects, each with 8 documentary-style episodes. This upcoming season also introduces 60 ‘Story Minutes’ which will correspond and summarize podcast episodes, and be aired at the top of every broadcast hour.

Structure:

The Spoken Word Coordinator reports to the Program Director at CFUV 101.9 FM and is managed by the Station Manager. They will direct the work of student staff as well as 10-25 volunteers.

Skills:

The successful candidate will be highly motivated, self starting individual, with exceptional engagement and communications abilities combined with progressive volunteer management. They will have exemplary written and verbal communications skills, and will be an energized team player, seamlessly integrating CFUV’s mandate and leading a highly collaborative team environment. Creative and critical thinking abilities are essential to this position, as well as experience mentoring and critiquing content. If you are a highly professional, natural leader and relationship-builder committed to fostering a culture of engagement with all internal and external stakeholders, CFUV would like to hear from you.

Duties and responsibilities:

The Spoken Word Coordinator is responsible for the successful completion of the CFUV Speaks project.

Ensures all 40 podcast episodes are created on time and according to grant requirements;

Works with CFUV’s Production Coordinator to oversee the production of 60 Story Minutes;

Mentors and directs the work of 5 podcast producers and 15-20 volunteers;

Trains volunteers with ranging skills and experience in podcast production;

Serves as Executive Producer for all flagship spoken word programs;

Oversees and coordinates interviews, recording, production and broadcast of spoken word programs;

Effectively manages and coordinates both internal/external participation and communication activities to engage and empower volunteers;

Works alongside other staff to recruit, train & coordinate volunteers participating in the project;

Works alongside other staff to coordinate promotions of CFUV spoken word programming;

Manages CFUV podcast pages and ensures regular uploading of programming;

Assists other staff with general station operations including equipment maintenance, outreach and training;

Coordinates part-time, contract and student staff when necessary;

Contributes to occasional on-air duties;

Participates in CFUV’s annual Funding Drive campaign;

Undertakes other duties as required.

Skills & Qualifications:

A practised project manager or team leader.

At least one year of experience supervising staff and volunteers.

Experience using Adobe Audition or similar audio editing software.

Experience with the production of spoken word programming or podcasts.

Thrives in an environment with strict deadlines.

Highly organized with the ability to prioritize work.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Creative thinker with a keen attention to detail.

Knowledge of editorial and feedback methods.

Familiarity with the Broadcast Act and broadcasting standards.

Meticulous computer network and file organization expertise.

Vast familiarity with social media platforms.



Terms of Employment:

Hours per week: 35

Positions available: 1

Compensation: The annual salary is $36,543, with 3 weeks annual vacation plus extended medical and dental coverage.

Approximate duration of employment: September 4, 2018 – August 30, 2019.

Other requirements: Must submit a Criminal Record and Vulnerable Sectors check.

Deadline for applications: Sunday, August 26 @ midnight PST

Please send a resume and separate cover letter to:

Melinda Richka

Station Manager

manager@cfuv.ca

CFUV, in accordance with its Statement of Principles, is an equal opportunity employer. CFUV encourages applications from underrepresented communities. Everyone is thanked for applying; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.