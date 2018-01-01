Integrate Arts Festival: August 24-26

From Friday, August 24 to Sunday, August 26 enjoy Integrate Arts Festival, a free, family- friendly festival that celebrates the diverse arts and culture community in Victoria.

The Festival features a diverse range of exhibits, events, performances, and activities that reflect so many aspects of our arts community.

Stoked to see an annual free Festival that is so supportive of emerging local artists!

Click here to see their Festival brochure, and check out their website for all performances and workshops!